Commissionerate Police Conducts Surprise Raids At 58 Hotels In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has conducted a surprise raid at 58 hotels in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

According to reports, the officials conducted raids at 14 hotels in the Master Canteen area, 27 in the Ashok Nagar area, 7 in the Laxmisagar police station area, and 10 in the Chandrasekharpur area in order to crosscheck whether correct information, regarding the guests from and outside Odisha, is being provided on the SARAI app.

It is worth mentioning that Commissionerate Police launched the application on August 16. The application had been made mandatory for the hotels and lodges of Bhubaneswar where all details including guests’ information can be updated on a daily basis.