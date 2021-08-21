Kabul Evacuation Among “Most Difficult”; Biden Says

Washington: President Joe Biden reassured the United States on the dramatic evacuation from Afghanistan, promising no Americans would be abandoned in one of the “most difficult” airlifts in history.

Biden said attack by the Taliban on American forces or attempts to disrupt evacuation operations at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan will invite a “swift and forceful response”.

Biden also reiterated that his administration is keeping a “laser focus on the counterterrorism mission”, along with close coordination with allies in the region.

Biden also warned that the frantic effort to fly Americans, other foreigners and Afghan allies out of Taliban-occupied Kabul was dangerous.

“This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history,” he said in a televised address from the White House. “I cannot promise what the final outcome will be.”

But he said firmly: “Let me be clear: any American who wants to come home, we will get you home.”