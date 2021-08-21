Container Truck Mows Scooter Driver To Death, Catches Fire

Balasore: A container truck caught on fire after it hit a scooter driver killing him on the spot. The accident occurred on National Highway 60 near Madhuban Dhaba under Jaleswar police limits of Balasore district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Laxmidhar Patra of Nuabazar area in Jaleswar.

Reportedly, the snacks-laden truck was en-route to Balasore from Kolkata when it hit Laxmidhar’s scooter from the rear.

Laxmidhar died on the spot.

On being informed, fire brigade from Jaleswar and Basta rushed to the spot and were able to douse the flames. Later, Jaleswar Police reached the spot and seized Laxmidhar’s body.