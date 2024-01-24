Junior teacher recruitment: Odisha govt submits reply in Orissa HC; next hearing on January 3

Cuttack: In another development in the Junior teacher recruitment matter, the Odisha government today submitted reply in Orissa High Court stating that district-wise merit lists have been released.

Following this, the court asked government to inform through affidavit whether the lists published earlier scrapped or not. Reportedly, the next hearing has been scheduled on January 30.

In the last hearing, the Orissa High Court had ordered a stay on the recruitment. It had allowed the selection process to be conducted but had put a stay on the recruitment.

On December 21 and 22 the document verification of the candidates was conducted but due to High Court’s order the process was halted for some time.

The Orissa High Court had directed the Odisha government to answer.

The advertisement for 20,000 Junior Teacher recruitment was released by the Odisha government. However, after the release of merit list some candidates appealed in the High Court that the guidelines in the issued advertisement has been disregarded by the Department of School and mass education, government of Odisha.