CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Rs 3L Ex-Gratia For Kin Of Deceased In Mayurbhanj Road Mishap

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of six people in the road accident at Dwarsuni Ghat in Mayurbhanj district today.

The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. He also ordered to provide proper treatment to the injured victims and wished them a speedy recovery.

At least six persons were killed and over 10 others sustained critical injuries after the truck they were travelling overturned at the Dwarsuni Ghat under Bangriposi block in the district on Wednesday.

As per reports, about 20 persons were travelling in the truck. They all belong to the ‘Dhauli Gananatya’ play team workers. The truck was on its way from Rairangpur to Jaleswar. At the ghat, the truck driver lost control of the wheels of the vehicle and it turned turtle. As a result, six persons lost their lives, while over 10 others were seriously injured.

Police and fire brigades on receiving information reached the scene and launched a rescue operation. The injured persons were admitted to the Pandit Raghunath Medical College, Baripada for treatment. The dead bodies have been sent to the Community Health Center, Bangriposi for post-mortem. The driver of the truck fled away from the spot after the incident.