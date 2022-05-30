JSW Steel bags awards for sustainability practices at its Odisha Mines

Bhubaneswar: Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) Bhubaneswar Chapter felicitated JSW with several prestigious awards in multiple categories for promoting sustainability at Odisha Mines.

JSW Narayanposhi Mines bagged an award in reclamation and rehabilitation category while Jajang iron ore mine received awards for publicity and propaganda linked to sustainability initiatives.

Under the leadership of JSW Steel Mines Operation Head (Odisha) Biswaranjan KumarPadhi, JSW team received awards from Preeyush Narayan Sharma, Chief Controller of Mines I/c, Govt. of India.

The event was organized at Mayfair, Bhubaneswar on the concluding day of 23rd Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation Weekobserved from May 23 to May 28, 2022, under the aegis of IBM, Bhubaneswar Region. Representatives from about 80 Mines in Odisha along with top Govt dignitaries participated. Leading metal and mining companies in Odisha, such as JSW, Nalco, Tata Steel, Hindalco etc., put up stalls at the venue, showcasing their initiatives linked to sustainable scientific mining. The stalls were inaugurated by the Chief Controller of Mines.

Through this event, recognition was conferred on the participating mines in all aspects of managing environment & sustainability including afforestation, waste management, top soil management and reclamation etc.

“With the rapid growth and development of mining operations & pressing climate targets, there is a dire need to promote awareness about judicious use and conservation of our mineral resources,”said Biswaranjan Kumar Padhi, congratulating the organizers for the commendable initiative. “Moreover, community relations management is central to mining operations and needs to be addressed adequately,” he added.

JSW Steel Odisha is fast tracking transporting of ore through slurry pipelines from mines to processing plants, to reduce climactic impact. As preparatory, the leading steel producer has conducted the environmental monitoring studies covering all environmental parameters such as air, water, soil, noise & fugitive dust,through recognized laboratories of NABL, Ministry of Environment Forest&Climate Change.

To meet climate targets of Inida, JSW Steel has installed 14 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS); four atNuagaon, four at Jajang,three at Gonua Iron Ore Mine and threemore at Narayanposhi Iron and Mn Mines for recording of Ambient air quality parameters such as PM10, PM2.5, SO2, NOx and CO on real time basis.