Tata Steel’s Iron Ore and Manganese Mines of Odisha bags 6 Awards in the MEMC Week

Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel’s Iron ore and Manganese Mines of Odisha bagged 6 awards in the 23rd Mines Environment and Mineral Conservation (MEMC) week, 2020-21 organised under the aegis of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), Bhubaneswar Region on May 27, 2022.

Tata Steel’s Joda East Iron Ore Mine received the first prize for Systematic and Scientific Development, first prize for Mineral Beneficiation, second prize for Sustainable Development and second prize for Overall Performance.

Katamati Iron Mine received the second prize for Dump Management and Khondbond Iron and Manganese Mine received the second prize for Afforestation.

Inspection teams from different mines visited the participating mines and evaluated their performance in terms of afforestation, waste dump management, systematic and scientific development, mineral conservation, reclamation and rehabilitation, mineral beneficiation, environmental monitoring, sustainable development, public relations and propaganda and CSR activities.

Sridhar Patra, Chairman cum Managing Director and PN Sharma, Chief Controller of Mines (Incharge), Indian Bureau of Mines graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Tata Steel is committed to ensuring sustainable mining through its operations spread all over the world. Certified as per the highest international standards, the Company ensures raw material efficiency and conservation through advanced technologies.