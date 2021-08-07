Johnson & Johnson’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Approval For Emergency Use In India

New Delhi: Johnson and Johnson single dose COVID-19 vaccine Janssen has been given Emergency Use approval in India.

“India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines,” tweeted Health Minister Mansuk Mandaviya.

The US-based pharmaceutical company had applied for Emergency Use Authorisation for its jab on August 6 and was granted approval the same day by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

On August 6, the company said it has applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India.

So far, four vaccines have been given Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in India – AstraZeneca’s Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V and Moderna.