Adult Films Case: Raj Kundra’s Plea Against Arrest Rejected By Bombay HC

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Saturday rejected the plea, filed by actor Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband Raj Kundra, challenging his arrest and police remand in the case of alleged production and publishing of pornographic content.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband had challenged a remand order issued against him by a magistrate’s court saying he had not been notified or issued summons before arrest as was required under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The High Court’s order today said there was nothing wrong with the magistrate court’s order when it remanded Kundra to police custody on July 20.

Rejecting his plea, Justice AS Gadkari said his remand and subsequent judicial custody were within the conformity of law and did not require interference.

Earlier, the police had said that a notice was issued prior to his arrest but Kundra had refused to accept it. The police argued that the refusal “implies the petitioner refused to co-operate”.

The businessman, along with an associate and employee Ryan Thorpe, was arrested on July 19 for involvement in the production of pornography.