Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner issue joint statement a day after filing for divorce

New York: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner broke their silence over reports of their divorce with a joint statement on Instagram on Wednesday. The singer and the actress shared the same post on their respective Instagram pages and requested everyone to give them privacy as they confirmed their separation.

Calling their divorce a united decision, Sophie and Joe asked fans to not speculate on the reasons that led to their decision to separate. The couple share two kids together.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The news of their divorce came as a shock to most of their fans. According to documents obtained by People, the divorce filing states that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken,” marking the end of a four-year union that had captured the public’s attention.