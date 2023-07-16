Job Fraud Racket Busted; Nine Nabbed In Balasore

Balasore: Police claimed to have busted a huge job fraud racket, involved in duping more than 100 youths in Odisha, with the arrest of nine persons on Sunday.

A total of 15 mobile phones, signed blank cheques & original certificates of three aspirants, one bus, six four-wheelers and Rs 22,500 in cash have been seized from the accused persons.

Though the identities of the arrested person are yet to be revealed by the police, the criminal antecedents of the accused persons reveal they were involved in different cases in Balugaon, Aska and Nirakarpur police stations.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath, at a press meet held today, informed that the scammers contacted the unemployed youth seeking government services through some competitive examinations like OJEE mains and Combined Graduate Level- SSC and asked them to come to Balasore on the pretext of providing govt jobs by taking a huge amount of Rs. 10 to 16 Lakhs per aspirants through signed cheque.

SP Nath said the scammers had collected original documents, mobile phones and blank signed cheques from them in order to collect the money after selection.

Accordingly, a police team conducted a check near Baruni Bridge on NH-16 early this morning and apprehended some accused persons with a four-wheeler, she added.

On further interrogation, all other accused persons with valuable documents and signed cheques have been apprehended at the Talasari Marine P.S area.

In this connection, Sahadevkhunta Police Station has registered Case No. 303 Dt. 16.07.2023 in this regard.