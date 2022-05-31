J&K National Panthers Party Founder Bhim Singh No More

Srinagar: Professor Bhim Singh, founder of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, passed away at his residence in Jammu on Tuesday. He was 80.

Bhim is survived by his wife Jai Mala and son Ankit Love, who lives in the United Kingdom.

Condoling the demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Singh would be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir.

“He was very well-read and scholarly. I will always recall my interactions with him. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

<>

Prof Bhim Singh Ji will be remembered as a grassroots leader who devoted his life for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. He was very well read and scholarly. I will always recall my interactions with him. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

</>