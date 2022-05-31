Security Tightened For Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

New Delhi: Delhi Police have strengthened the security for jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail amid fear of gang war, whose gang shot Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

According to sources, Tihar jail surveillance had been tightened after Bishnoi’s aide, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder.

Bishnoi is lodged in the high-security ward of Tihar Jail number 8.

It is pertinent to mention that Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday, May 29.