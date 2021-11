J&K: 2 CRPF Jawans, 1 Civilian Injured In Terrorist Attack In Baramulla

New Delhi: At least two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans sustained injured as terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A civilian was also injured in the attack.

According to sources, the incident was reported from the Palhalan Pattan area.

More details awaited.