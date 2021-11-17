Andhra Pradesh Guv Biswa Bhusan Harichandan Admitted To Hosp In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has been admitted to a private hospital here on Wednesday after falling sick.

According to reports, the 87-year old complained of uneasiness following which he was flown to Hyderabad on a special aircraft from Gannavaram airport.

Harichandan was rushed to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli area, where he was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

The veteran leader from Odisha was a five-time MLA, having represented the Chilika and Bhubaneshwar (Central) assembly constituencies.

He has also worked as revenue minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) coalition government in 2004.