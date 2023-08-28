Jio AirFiber to launch on Ganesh Chaturthi

Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani today announced that Jio AirFiber would be launched in India on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023, coinciding with the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi.

“Today, I’m delighted to announce that JioAirFiber will launch on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on 19th September, giving us another avenue for customer value and revenue growth, Mukesh Ambani announced while addressing the 2023 AGM held today.

“Through optical fiber, we can currently connect around 15,000 premises daily. But with JioAirFiber, we can supercharge this expansion with up to 150,000 connections per day,” he said.

JioAirFiber delivers fibre-like speed over the air without any wires. You just have to just plug it in, turn it on, and that’s it. You now have a personal Wi-Fi hotspot in your home, connected to ultra-high-speed internet using True 5G. With JioAirFiber, it will be really easy to quickly connect your home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet.

Jio AirFiber will also offer easy installation and management via an app. On Jio AirFiber, users will be able to exercise control over their network by blocking specific websites or devices, ensuring a more secure and tailored online experience.

Jio AirFiber service is expected to be priced 20 per cent lower than other available devices in the market. A report by ET Telecom suggests that the device could cost around Rs 6,000.