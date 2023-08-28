Man gets 10 years RI for raping minor girl in Balasore

Balasore: Special Judge POCSO Ranjan Kumar Sutar on Monday convicted a man for the rape of a minor girl and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a penalty of Rs 4,000.

The convict, Anil Kumar Patra, was arrested in 2017 after an FIR was lodged against him for raping a minor girl in Nilagiri police station area.

The court after examining 13 witnesses and 18 exhibits pronounced the judgment, Special Public Prosecutor Pranab Panda said.

The convict shall undergo another two-year jail term in default of the penalty amount, the judge further ordered while pronouncing the verdict.