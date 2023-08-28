US Court Sets Trial Date For Federal Case Against Donald Trump Over Plot To Overturn 2020 Election

A federal judge in Washington’s federal case accusing the former president of attempting to change the results of the 2020 election set a trial date for Donald Trump for March 4, 2024, news agency Associated Press (AP) reported.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan dismissed a defence plea to postpone the trial until April 2026, roughly a year and a half after the 2024 election, but it also pushes it back from the January date requested by special counsel Jack Smith’s team.

“The public has a right to prompt and efficient resolution of this matter,” she was quoted by AP in its report.

Trump, a Republican, was accused earlier this month in a four-count indictment with plotting to avenge his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.