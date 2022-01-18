Jajpur Road DIC Officials Held For Taking Bribe

Addl Dist Medical Officer Lands In Vigilance Net For Taking Bribe
By Pradeep Sahoo
Jajpur: Two government officials in the Jajpur district landed in the vigilance net for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

The accused have been identified as Jajpur Road District Industries Centre (DIC) office’s ADH Prabhat Mishra and MCM Laxmipriya Maharana.

According to reports, both the accused had demanded Rs 20,000 from a person for the purpose of sanctioning loan.

Based on the complaint of the victim, a team of the State Vigilance launched a probe into the matter and arrested the officials.

