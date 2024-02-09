Jagatsinghpur RTO Traffic Inspector Caught With Rs 4.27 Lakh Ill-Gotten Cash

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Friday apprehended a Traffic Inspector of Jagatsinghpur RTO with suspected ill-gotten cash of Rs 4.27 Lakh.

Based on reliable information, the Vigilance sleuths intercepted Traffic Inspector, Prasanta Kumar Mohapatra, at Tarini Chhaka, Biribati near Cuttack while he was en route to Bhubaneswar in a Hyundai Exter Car.

The Vigilance team found suspected ill-gotten cash of Rs.4.27 Lakh in his possession. Mohapatra could not account for satisfactorily, the amount was recovered from him and seized.

Following the interception, a search is being carried out at two locations of Mohapatra from the DA angle. He is being examined to ascertain the source of funds, the Vigilance said.