Jharsuguda DHH Doctor Caught Taking Rs 6K Bribe For Conducting Surgery

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Friday apprehended a Surgery Specialist at Jharsuguda District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) while taking a Rs 6,000 bribe from a patient for conducting a hydrocele operation.

The operation is conducted free of cost in the Govt. hospitals across the State of Odisha. The Complt., being a poor villager, requested Dr Supreet Sourav to conduct surgery free of cost and expressed his inability to pay the bribe amount of Rs.6,000, but the Doctor refused.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid today, wherein the accused doctor Supreet Sourav, was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting the bribe from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from Dr Sourav’s possession and seized in the presence of witnesses. Both hands wash of Dr. Sourav gave positive chemical reactions, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him, the Vigilance said.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the rented residential house of Dr Sourav located at Beheramal, Jharsuguda, the house at native village Angargadia, Industrial Area, Balasore and his office chamber inside DHH Jharsuguda.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance P.S. Case No.03/2024 U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation, the Vigilance added.