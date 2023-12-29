Jagapathi Babu, praised his Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, co-star Prabhas, saying, “Prabhas is a very good person”

Pan India Superstar Prabhas’s Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel has been released in theatres. The film has already entered Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office and is ready to roar louder in the coming days. The audiences love Prabhas’s actions and performance in the film and the grand world of Khansara’s world very much. Besides Prabhas, the film features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu.

Jagapathi was seen in the character of Rajamannar in the action drama and his character received praises from the masses. While the film is doing wonders at the box office, the actors of the film are giving post-release interviews to several media, and in one of the given interviews, Jagapathi Babu an interview with one of the media and highly praised Pan India Superstar.

Jagapathi Babu was asked to share his working experience with Prabhas, and in responding to the same, he said, “Prabhas is a person with whom there is no controversy associated. She is a very amazing personality. This is because he is a very nice person. He is very sweet and genuine. It is very easy to fall into the trap of this industry, but he has created his own space, and he lives in it. He knows very well how much I like him. I am very happy for him and the whole world is very happy for him. He is the box office king.”

The words said by Jagapathi Babu about Prabhas speak a lot about his personality and also stand testimony to the saying that he is loved and adored by every person he works with and also takes care of his co-star, which also proves why he is called Darling Star by fans and the audiences.

Meanwhile, besides Salaar, Prabhas will be seen headlining some of the biggest projects which include Kalki 2898 A.D, Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and an untitled film with director Maruthi.