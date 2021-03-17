I’ve Become More Corrupt And Bitter, Now I Party, Smoke & Drink: Govinda

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Govinda, who ruled cinema in the late 80s and 90s, has maintained distance from the screen for quite sometime now.

In an interview, the actor opened up on the nepotism and struggles he faced in his career.

Govinda has said that he has become ‘more corrupt and bitter’ and ‘business-like’ now, whereas the Govinda of old was ‘pious’.

He said that a conspiracy has been hatched against him in the film industry, probably to sideline him by not offering him good roles and putting obstacles in the release of his movies.Govinda further spoke about how he was treated badly in the industry and said that over the last 14-15 years, he has lost nearly 16 crores in making his films work.

Govinda was last seen playing a double role in Pahlaj Nihalani produced Rangeela Raja (2019).