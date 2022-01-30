Italy president Sergio Mattarella re-elected on amid successor row

Italy: Italian President Sergio Mattarella has agreed to serve a second term after coalition parties failed to agree on a compromise candidate for the office.

The 80-year-old emerged as the most popular choice after six days of often tense voting in Rome.

He had expressed a desire to leave office, but local media reported Prime Minister Mario Draghi had convinced him to stay for the “stability” of Italy.

He was formally re-elected on Saturday, following an eighth round of voting.