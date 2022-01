Safety Related Modernisation Work At Hijli Rly Station; ECoR Cancels Several Trains

Bhubaneswar: In view of Safety-related modernisation work at Hijli Railway Station, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled several trains passing through Odisha.

The trains will remain cancelled from February 1 to February 4, said the ECoR in an official release.

Check the complete list of the trains cancelled.

12821 Shalimar-Puri from February 1 to 4

12822 Puri-Shalimar from February 1 to 4

12073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar from February 1 to 4

12074 Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express from February 1 to 4

18037 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Junction from January 31 to February 4

08038 Kharagpur Junction-Jajpur Keonjhar Road from February 1 to 5

18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad from February 1 to 4

18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar from January 31 to February 3

22853 Shalimar-Visakhapatnam on February 1

22854 Visakhapatnam-Shalimar on February 2

12881 Shalimar-Puri on February 1 and February 3

12882 Puri- Shalimar on January 31 and February 2

12245 Howrah-Yesvantpur on February 1 and February 5

12246 Yesvantpur-Howrah on January 31 and February 3

22835 Shalimar-Puri on February 2

22836 Puri- Shalimar on February 1

08011 Bhanjapur-Puri on February 3

08012 Puri-Bhanjapur on February 4

22874 Visakhapatnam-Digha on February 3

22873 Digha-Visakhapatnam on February 4

12895 Shalimar-Puri on February 4

12896 Puri-Shalimar on February 3

22605 Purulia Junction–Villupuram on February 4

22606 Villupuram-Purulia on February 2