ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India setup semis against Australia with 5-wicket win against Bangladesh

Antigua: India U19 team registered a five-wicket win as they went past defending champions Bangladesh in the quarter-final match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Chasing 112 runs for victory, India lost Harnoor Singh early and were immediately put on the backfoot by the Bangladesh bowlers.

However, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44) and Shaik Rasheed (26) added more than 50 runs for the second wicket to put India’s run-chase back on track.

India did lose two more wickets but eventually overhauled the target in 30.5 overs. Kaushal Tambe finished the game with a towering six and ensured India a semi-final berth where they are set to face Australia.