IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS to take 1-0 series lead

Rain played spoilsport in Dublin as India defeated Ireland by 2 runs in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match. The DLS method was used to declare the winner since Rain interrupted the game on Friday.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made a splendid comeback as India restricted Ireland to a below-par 139 for seven. The visitors were then 47 for two in 6.5 overs, ahead of Ireland by two runs in DLS par score when rain stopped play.

Chasing 140, Yashasvi Jaiswal (24; 23b) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (19 not out) put together 46 runs in 6.2 overs. Gaikwad and Sanju Samson (1) were at the crease when the heavens opened up. Earlier, leading the side on his comeback after an 11-month layoff, Bumrah claimed 2/24.

Fellow pacer Prasidh Krishna (2/32) and spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/23) also bagged two wickets each. Ireland was 59/6 inside 11 overs before Barry McCarthy propped the total in the death overs with a well-crafted 33-ball 51 not out (4×4, 4×6).

Jasprit Bumrah led from the front and bagged the Player of the Match award as Team India win the first IRE v IND T20I by 2 runs via DLS.

Brief Scores: Ireland 139 for 7 in 20 overs (Barry McCarthy 51 not out, Curtis Campher 39; Jasprit Bumrah 2/24, Prasidh Krishna 2/32, Ravi Bishnoi 2/23). India: 47 for 2 in 6.5 overs