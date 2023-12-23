ISRO to launch India’s first space station by 2028

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to launch India’s first international space station by 2028. ISRO chairman S Somnath announced the upcoming launch in Ahmedabad on Friday.

“In another five years, we will launch our first module of the international space station (ISS),” Somnath told a gathering of young scientists at the Bhartiya Vigyan Sammelan, a joint initiative of Vigyan Bharti (Vibha) and Gujarat government. “The first module will weigh 8 tonnes and will be robotic,” he announced.

“India will have its own ‘Bharat Space Station’ during Amrit Kal,” the ISRO chairman said, as per All India Radio News.

The ISRO chairman said that the space agency is “developing a new rocket that will be able to carry a load of 20 to 1,215 tonnes,” noting that currently, India’s rocket can only take 10 tonnes.

The ISS will serve as a foundation for future ISRO missions. Building on this improved technology, the ISRO also plans to send astronauts to space as part of the ISS mission by 2035.

S Somnath also commented on the Aditya L-1 mission to study the solar atmosphere. “Aditya will reach the L-1 point on January 6,” he said. “Everyone will be able to watch the video of Aditya entering L-1.”