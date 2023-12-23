Seven Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For DRT Ltd Director

Balasore: The OPID court, Balasore has sentenced seven years of rigorous imprisonment for Prince Kumar, the director of M/s Digital Revolution Technologies ltd. for duping hundreds of investors by giving false assurances of high returns under its different schemes involving various online products.

As per reports, the company issued forged documents to cheat the investors. The invested money is far higher as the investors spread in many states especially in Maharashtra, Bihar, UP, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh etc.

The Court delivered the judgment today in the above case holding the accused director Prince Kumar guilty under various sections of Prize Chits and Money Circulation Scheme Act and section 6 of Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors Act and sentenced him to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for Seven years and fine of Rs 3,33,000. In default of fine accused Prince Kumar will undergo further imprisonment of 1 year.

The case was registered on the basis of an enquiry report related to the allegation that from March 2020 onwards the company duped hundreds of investors across Odisha giving false assurances of high returns under its different schemes. The company issued forged documents and misappropriated the invested amount of around Rs 1.5 crore from Odisha investors alone.

During investigation, it was found that the deposits collected by the company under the cover of Direct Digital Marketing are nothing but Ponzi scheme. The business model of the company is a simple pyramid structure in which the early entrants earn money and as the number of depositors increases, finding more investors to join becomes difficult or impossible and the scheme collapses at a point of time. Investors, those who joined late do not earn enough to cover their first outlay.