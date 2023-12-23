India Logs 752 Fresh Covid Cases Amid JN.1 Scare, Biggest Single-Day Spike Since May 21

New Delhi: India on Saturday witnessed its biggest spike in a single day since May 21, 2023 as it recorded 752 COVID-19 cases taking the number of active infections in the country to 3,420. According to the data from Union Health Ministry data, four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 5,33,332. Of these, two deaths are from Kerala, one each in Rajasthan and Karnataka, as per the data.

Kerala recorded a big chunk of 266 cases out of a total of 752 in the country. The country’s Covid case tally stood at 4.50 crore (4,50,07,964). As of now, the number of people recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,71,212, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

The fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent. The ministry said that 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Meanwhile, talking to news agency, former World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan asserted that there is no need to panic currently as it is a variant of interest and not of concern. However, she asked the people to be cautious by taking proper precautionary measures.