Fake Currency Notes Seized In Odisha’s Bolangir, Two Arrested

Patnagarh/Bolangir: Patnagarh police seized fake 500 notes worth Rs. 1 lakh 37 thousand, apprehending two accused from Bhainsha village of Bolangir district on Thursday.

As per the reports, A Sankirtan (religious chanting) was organised last 22nd in Bhainsha village. Suddenly, the Local Sarpanch noticed a fake note circulating in the nearby shop. Being suspicious, he immediately informed the Patnagarh Police Station.

Police initiated a search after arriving at the spot and raided the house of a villager named Barun Panuan. Following the raid, the Patnagarh police seized 274 fake 500 notes, computer, printer, paper and ink used for fake notes, and brought the seized items to the police station.

After further investigation, the police found the involvement of Rohit Bastia of Budhabahal village under Deogaon Police station in the fake note racket.

In a press conference, Sadananda Pujhari, the SDPO of Patnagarh informed that both the accused have been arrested and forwarded to the court. He also mentioned that further investigations are underway due to suspicions of more individuals being involved.