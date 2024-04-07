IPL Fan Park 2024 Phase Two Schedule Unveiled

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for Phase Two of the exciting TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) Fan Park 2024 which is set to take place post April 07, 2024 across various states and cities in India.

The BCCI had earlier announced to host 50 TATA IPL Fan Park 2024 over the course of the 17th edition of the prestigious IPL as it released the schedule for the first two weeks of the TATA IPL Fan Park 2024 11 Indian States for 15 Fan Parks, commencing from March 22, 2024, to April 7, 2024.

Five Fan Parks will simultaneously take place across five different cities every weekend and Kolhapur, Warangal, Hamirpur, Bhopal and Rourkela will resume the proceedings of the same on April 13 and April 14, over a weekend where Punjab Kings take on Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders square off against Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians host Chennai Super Kings in a blockbuster clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

The last 5 five Fan Parks of the season will take place on May 24, 2024 (Qualifier 2) and May 26, 2026 (Final) across Agra, Vadodara, Tumkur, Tezpur and Goa.

The BCCI, who introduced the concept of Fan Park in 2015, continues its approach of making the game reach across the globe and across the country and staying true to that, will be making sure the fans have a great experience at the Fan Parks, where they will witness the LIVE action. There will be glitz and entertainment with music, merchandise, food court, games and some fun activations by IPL’s official sponsors.

With each passing season, the tournament has gotten bigger and so are the Fan Parks and those visiting the Fan Parks will be eligible to display their fan moment by showcasing their love towards their favourite IPL team, player and the game of cricket.

Check the complete schedule of Phase Two of TATA IPL Fan Park 2024: