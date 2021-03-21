International Day of Forests Today!

New Delhi: International Day of Forests or World Forestry Day is an annual observation of the United Nations (UN). The UN General Assembly proclaimed March 21 as the International Day of Forests in 2012 to commemorate and raise awareness of the significance of all types of forests.

The theme of the International Day of Forests for 2021 is “Forest restoration: a path to recovery and well-being.” The restoration and sustainable management of forests can help in addressing the issues related to climate change and biodiversity.

Sustainable management of forests along with the judicious use of their resources is the primary way to combating climate change and contributing to the prosperity and well-being of present and future generations. Forests have an important role to play in poverty eradication and in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Though plants provide us with unmeasured ecological, economic, social, and health benefits, still global deforestation continues at an alarming rate. Therefore, it becomes necessary for everyone to act in a responsible way and spread consciousness about the importance of saving Forests on global Forests Day 2021.