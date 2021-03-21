Jajpur: Mother, Son Electrocuted To Death

Jajpur: A woman and her son were electrocuted to death at Nalipur village under Balichandrapur police limits in Jajpur district late last night.

The deceased were identified as Chand Biwi and Wasim.

According to sources, the mishap took place while the mother-son duo was out to douse the flames that sparked at their neighbours’ house when they accidentally came in contact with a live service wire that was snapped here.

Reportedly, the duo received a shock following which they fell unconscious and eventually died on the spot.

On being informed, the Chandikhole fire brigade and Balichandrapur police rushed to the spot and the blaze could be brought under control.

The police seized the bodies and sent for post mortem.