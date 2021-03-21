Woman “raped” by four men in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four men in Bhubaneswar. Though the incident occurred in February, the matter came to fore after the victim filed a written complaint against the four recently.

As per available reports, the four accused abducted the woman on February 26 while she was on her way to her in-law’s house.

Following this, they took her to an unknown place and allegedly raped her.

Meanwhile, the victim has also alleged that police denied registering a case when she sought their help.

Later, the woman filed a written complaint at the Police Commissioner’s office, basing on which the police registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.