Inter-State Battery Theft Racket Busted In Bhubaneswar, Six Held

Bhubaneswar: Police here on Thursday busted an inter-state battery theft racket with the arrest of six persons. Besides, mobile tower and vehicle batteries worth around Rs 10 lakh were also seized from the possession of the accused persons.

Acting on reliable input, police conducted a raid at the Mancheswar Industrial Estate area and recovered the stolen automobile batteries from three trucks.

As per the preliminary investigation, it was learned that stolen batteries were being transported from Ganjam to Kolkata.

Sources said that the accused persons have been identified as residents of West Bengal.