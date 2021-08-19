Covid Risk To Children: No Need To Panic; Odisha Govt Prepared, Say Health Officials

Bhubaneswar: While the number of daily Covid-19 cases among the age group of 0-18 years continued to rise, Odisha Director of Health, Dr. Bijay Kumar Mohapatra, said that there is no need to panic.

On the other hand, DMET chief Dr CBK Mohanty said that the Odisha Government is well prepared to deal with infections among children, and those requiring treatments are being admitted to hospitals.

Reportedly, 3000 beds are being set up in the 1st phase and efforts are on to increase the capacity. If required, special Covid hospitals to be set up for children, DMET chief said.

He informed that adequate amount of beds are available in the State. While special arrangements are done in all the District Headquarters Hospitals, Sub-Divisional Hospitals, and Community Health Centres, beds have also been reserved for children at Dedicated Covid Hospitals.

Mohapatra said that there is no need to panic. The situation is being monitored on a daily basis and necessary steps are being taken.

Odisha Health director also said that special precautions will be adopted soon as 100+ children are getting infected daily.