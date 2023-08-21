New Delhi: India’s Skipper Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar addressed the media after selection committe meeting in New Delhi as India’s squad for Asia Cup 2023 announced .

“Shreyas Iyer is completely fit, KL Rahul is having a niggle, That is why Sanju is travelling. We expect him to be fit, he is well on track,” said Agarkar.

India squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilka Verma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. Back-up: Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson will be travelling with the team as a back-up player as KL Rahul is having a niggle but is expected to attain full fitness soon.

‘You can’t fit in two wrist spinners and at the moment Kuldeep is ahead of Chahal,’ says chief selector Ajit Agarkar.