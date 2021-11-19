Indian Women Footballers Interact With Fans Before Setting Off For Brazil

New Delhi: In a first for women football in India, young fans got a chance to interact with the stars from the Indian National Women Team in a virtual meet and greet.

Prior to their historic tour to Brazil, players Sanju Yadav and Indumathi Kathiresan took the time out for ten excited fans who were eager to speak to their idols and wish them well for the upcoming matches.

With matches being held behind closed doors and teams traveling largely in bio-bubbles due to COVID-19, the players’ interactions with fans have been minimal.

The virtual meet was not only a unique opportunity for fans, but it also gave the players a chance to witness first-hand the support and love from their followers as they gear up to face Brazil (November 25), Chile (November 28), and Venezuela (December 1) in the coming days.