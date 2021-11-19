Two Minor Boys Meet Watery Grave In Puri

Puri: As many as two minor boys drowned in a pond at Aalipinga village under Nimapada police station limits Puri district on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Shakti Sahoo (7) and Sai Ram (10).

Reportedly, the incident occurred while the minor duo had gone to collect miniature boats from the pond when they accidentally slipped into deep water and drowned.

On being informed, firefighters reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace the minor duo.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, the police said.