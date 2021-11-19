Farm Laws Rolled Back: Odisha Cong Workers Celebrate ‘Victory’ With Tonsured Heads

Bhubaneswar: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on the abrogation of three new farm laws, the Odisha Congress workers were seen overwhelmed on Friday.

Terming it as a victory against injustice and arrogance, Congress workers tonsured their heads in front of Odisha Congress Bhawan in Bhubaneswar today.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdrew three anti-farmer laws and it is the success of the Congress party, as well as the credit, has to go to the farmers of this nation,” said a Congress worker after tonsuring his head.

Speaking on the repeal of farm laws that were strongly opposed by farmers across the country, Odisha PCC President Niranjan Patnaik said, “The black laws were withdrawn. I bow my head to all farmers who participated and lost lives in protest against the new farm laws.”

Meanwhile, launching a scathing attack of BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sensing defeat in the upcoming elections, which is why he did a U-turn and scrapped the three farm laws.