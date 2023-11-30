Indian woman bags Guinness World Record for longest hair

Lucknow: A 46-year-old woman has set a Guinness World Record title for having the longest hair on a living person.

The record has been achieved by Smita Srivastava, who hails from Uttar Pradesh. She has abstained from cutting her hair since the age of 14, and her remarkable tresses were officially measured at an impressive length of 7 feet and 9 inches. She even collects the hair that gets caught under her feet while walking.

Smita sought to emulate the style of Bollywood actress from the 1980s, who had long and beautiful hair. In the last 32 years, Smita cut her hair once when she was pregnant with her second child.

She usually washes her hair twice a week. The entire process including washing, drying, detangling and styling takes up to three hours each time. It takes 30-45 minutes for her to wash the hair, after which she dries it with a towel. She uses her hands to detangle the hair which takes around two hours. Once her hair is detangled and dried, she combs them and braids them in a bun.

Smita is overjoyed now holding this World record title, which she says she used to dream about.