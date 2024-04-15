Indian Super League Announces Venues For 2023–24 Playoffs & Semi-Finals

Mumbai: The Indian Super League today announced the venues of the 2023-24 knockouts and semi-finals to commence on 19th April.

In a thrilling culmination, Mohun Bagan Super Giant clinched the coveted maiden title of ISL Champions with Mumbai City FC securing the second spot, both teams thereby confirming their places in the semi-finals.

Teams ranked third to sixth will battle it out in single-leg knockout matches to determine the other two semi-finalists. The semi-finals will be played in a home-and-away format, with the winners over two legs playing the Grand Final on 4th May.

Playoffs Schedule:

19 th April : Knockout 1 – Odisha FC (home) vs Kerala Blasters – (Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar)

20th April: Knockout 2 – FC Goa (home) vs Chennaiyin FC – (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa)

23rd April: Semi-final 1 (First leg) – Winner of Knockout 1 (home) vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant

24th April : Semi-final 2 (First leg) – Winner of Knockout 2 (home) vs Mumbai City FC

28th April : Semi-final 1 (Second leg) – Mohun Bagan Super Giant (home) vs Winner of Knockout 1 – (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata)

29th April : Semi-final 2 (Second leg) – Mumbai City FC (home) vs Winner of Knockout 2 – (Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai)

The venue of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season final will be announced soon.

