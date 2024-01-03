Indian Railways Provision 19,742 Fog Pass Devices to Ensure Smooth Rail Operations During Foggy Weather

New Delhi: Every year, during foggy weather in the winter months, a large number of trains are affected especially in the northern parts of the country. To ensure smooth rail operations, Indian Railways have provisioned 19,742 Fog Pass Devices during the foggy weather.

This initiative marks a crucial step in improving the reliability of train services, reducing delays, and enhancing overall passenger safety.

The Fog Pass Device is a GPS-based navigation device that helps the loco pilot to navigate during dense fog conditions. It provides on-board real-time information (Display as well as voice guidance) to Loco Pilots regarding location of fixed landmarks such as Signal, Level Crossing gate (Manned & Unmanned), Permanent Speed Restrictions, Neutral Sections etc. It displays approach indications of next three approaching fixed landmarks in geographical order accompanied with voice message approximately 500m on approach.

Details of Fog Pass Devices provisioned to Zonal Railways are as under:

S.No. Zonal Railways Number of Devices provisioned 1 Central Railway 560 2 Eastern Railway 1103 3 East Central Railway 1891 4 East Coast Railway 375 5 Northern Railway 4491 6 North Central Railway 1289 7 North Eastern Railway 1762 8 Northeast Frontier Railway 1101 9 North Western Railway 992 10 South Central Railway 1120 11 South Eastern Railway 2955 12 South East Central Railway 997 13 South Western Railway 60 14 West Central Railway 1046 Total 19742

General features of Fog Pass Device: