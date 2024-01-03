Indian Railways Provision 19,742 Fog Pass Devices to Ensure Smooth Rail Operations During Foggy Weather

New Delhi: Every year, during foggy weather in the winter months, a large number of trains are affected especially in the northern parts of the country. To ensure smooth rail operations, Indian Railways have provisioned 19,742 Fog Pass Devices during the foggy weather.
This initiative marks a crucial step in improving the reliability of train services, reducing delays, and enhancing overall passenger safety.
The Fog Pass Device is a GPS-based navigation device that helps the loco pilot to navigate during dense fog conditions. It provides on-board real-time information (Display as well as voice guidance) to Loco Pilots regarding location of fixed landmarks such as Signal, Level Crossing gate (Manned & Unmanned), Permanent Speed Restrictions, Neutral Sections etc. It displays approach indications of next three approaching fixed landmarks in geographical order accompanied with voice message approximately 500m on approach.
Details of Fog Pass Devices provisioned to Zonal Railways are as under:
|S.No.
|Zonal Railways
|Number of Devices provisioned
|1
|Central Railway
|560
|2
|Eastern Railway
|1103
|3
|East Central Railway
|1891
|4
|East Coast Railway
|375
|5
|Northern Railway
|4491
|6
|North Central Railway
|1289
|7
|North Eastern Railway
|1762
|8
|Northeast Frontier Railway
|1101
|9
|North Western Railway
|992
|10
|South Central Railway
|1120
|11
|South Eastern Railway
|2955
|12
|South East Central Railway
|997
|13
|South Western Railway
|60
|14
|West Central Railway
|1046
|Total
|19742
General features of Fog Pass Device:
- Suitable for all types of sections like single line, double line, electrified as well as non electrified sections.
- Suitable for all types of electric and diesel locomotives, EMUs/MEMUs/ DEMUs.
- Suitable for train speeds up to 160 KMPH.
- It has built-in re-chargeable battery back-up for 18 hrs.
- It is portable, compact in size, light in weight (not more than 1.5 Kg including battery) and of robust design.
- Loco Pilot can carry the device easily with him to the locomotive on resuming his duty.
- It can be easily placed on the cab desk of locomotive.
- It is a standalone system.
- It is unaffected by weather conditions like Fog, Rain or Sunshine.
Comments are closed.