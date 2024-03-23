Indian Men’s Hockey Team Visits Srimandir for Blessings

Puri: The Indian men’s hockey team on Saturday afternoon visited Srimandir for Sri Jagannath darshan. The team was welcomed and transported to the temple in battery-operated vehicles.

The 35-member team was accompanied by Hockey India President and Odisha Hockey Promotion Council Chairman Dr. Dillip Tirkee, Indian Men’s Senior Hockey Team Head Coach Craig Fulton and Captain Harmanpreet Singh.

They expressed their joy after partaking in the Khichdi Prasad of Mahaprabhu. Following their Darshan, the members enjoyed a tour of the Parikrama Project. The day’s activities concluded with a visit to the beautiful Blue Flag Beach. The team was assisted throughout their visit by members of the temple management committee, district sports officer Chandan Kumar Sahu, and other associates.

The Indian hockey team has informed that it will tour Australia for a bilateral Test match from 29th, March before participating in the Olympics which will be held in Paris during July and August this year. Ahead of this crucial tour, the team sought the blessings of Mahaprabhu in Puri.

Currently, the team is camped at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, and took the opportunity to visit the Srimandir.