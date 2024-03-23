Sahid Nagar Police SI Caught Taking Rs 2K Bribe; Vigilance Begins DA Probe

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance arrested a Sub Inspector (SI) of Saheed Nagar Police Station in Bhubaneswar on Saturday while accepting a bribe of Rs 2000 to return a seized DL.

The accused Police SI, Priyabrata Pradhan had demanded a bribe of Rs 5000 for releasing a seized DL in connection with another case registered in Saheed Nagar PS two days ago. The Complainant already had paid Rs 3000 to the accused, but the SI insisted he pay Rs 2000 more.

Based on a complaint, the vigilance laid a trap and caught the accused SI red-handed while accepting the remaining amount of the bribe money from the complainant.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations associated with police SI Pradhan from a disproportionate asset angle.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS has registered a case (no 8/2024 U/s-7PC Amendment Act, 2018). An investigation is in progress against accused Police SI Pradhan, the vigilance said.