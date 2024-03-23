Honda launches India made SUV Elevate in Japan as WR-V

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, celebrated a historic milestone today as it’s Made-in-India Honda Elevate gets launched in the Japanese market under the brand name WR-V.

It is for the first time in HCIL’s business that a model is being exported from India to Japan representing not only a significant leap for the India’s automotive industry but also highlighting the country’s growing manufacturing prowess and global competitiveness.

Honda’s decision to export the Elevate from India to Japan underscores the company’s confidence in delivering high quality products from its Indian operations to its customers worldwide.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Launch of the ‘Made-in-India’ Elevate as WR-V in Japan is a proud moment for all of us. This reaffirms our manufacturing potential and growing importance of Honda Cars India in Honda’s global business strategies. The All-New Honda Elevate has been very well appreciated in the Indian market becoming our key pillar of business. We are confident that we will be able to replicate this success and satisfy our global customers with best quality and craftsmanship.”

The Elevate made its global debut with India as the first market to launch the model in September last year and selling over 30,000 units in the past 6 months.

The model was unveiled as Honda WR-V in Japan in Dec’23 and has received an exciting response from customers who are liking its bold SUV design with strong road presence, outstanding space & comfort, advanced safety offering and well-appointed features.

HCIL has been exporting models in its line-up to left hand drive markets in Turkey, Mexico and Middle East and right hand drive markets in Nepal, Bhutan, South Africa and SADC countries. The export of Honda Elevate to Japan is the newest addition to the export business from India.