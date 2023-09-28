Indian-American presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy calls for ending birthright citizenship

New Delhi: Indian-American presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has said that he would favour ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants in the US. He made the remarks during the second 2024 Republican presidential primary debate.

The second Republican debate of the 2024 election cycle was held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California on Wednesday. As many as seven candidates participated, including North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

During the debate, Vivek notably called for the end of birthright citizenship for the children of illegal immigrants in the US. “I favour ending birthright citizenship for the kids of illegal immigrants in this country,” he said.

“Now, the left will howl about the Constitution and the 14th Amendment. The difference between me and them is I’ve actually read the 14th Amendment,” Vivek added. “What it says is that all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the laws and jurisdiction thereof are citizens. So nobody believes that the kid of a Mexican diplomat in this country enjoys birthright citizenship.”