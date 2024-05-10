BJP National VP Baijayant Panda Files Nomination For Lok Sabha Seat In Kendrapara

Kendrapara: BJP National Vice President and Kendrapara Lok Sabha MP candidate, Baijayant Panda reached Kendrapara this morning and filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha seat.

Panda earlier visited the Ram temple at Tinimuhani and sought blessings of the Lord before proceeding to the district Collector’s office, in a mega rally, to file his nomination.

‘People have faith in the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a double-engine govt will ensure development at double speed in Odisha’, says the BJP National VP Baijayant Panda while on his way to file nomination papers.