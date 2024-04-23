Indian Air Force Successfully Tests Medium-Range Ballistic Missile

New Delhi: Indian Air Force has carried out a successful test firing of a new variant of a Medium-Range Ballistic Missile on Tuesday in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The Israeli-origin Crystal Maze 2 air-launched ballistic missile also known as ROCKS can hit targets at over 250 Kms.

The test firing was conducted under the aegis of the strategic forces command. The missile, which was fired from a Su-30 fighter by the IAF, travels upwards and then moves towards its target at high speeds.

The Indian Air Force is now planning to get Israeli missiles in large numbers through ‘Make in India’ initiative, which aims to enhance defence capabilities. The Crystal Maze 2 is an extended stand-off range air-to-surface missile. The IAF plans to deploy this missile to strike high-value stationary and relocatable targets, including long-range radars and air defence systems used by Indian adversaries.

The missile is claimed to be effective against targets in a GPS-denied environment like the one faced by India during the Kargil War. Additionally, the missile can penetrate areas protected by air defence systems.